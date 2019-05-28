Motorist fined £250 for careless driving after head-on crash at West Linton

A motorist responsible for a crash resulting in another man being left seriously injured has been fined £250 for careless driving.

William Gibson pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to driving without due care and attention on the A702 Edinburgh-to-Biggar road between Dolphinton and West Linton on December 2, 2017.

The 35-year-old, of McNeill Terrace, Loanhead, Midlothian, overtook in his BMW 3 Series car when it was unsafe to do so and collided head on with a pick-up truck driven by Patrick McShane, causing him serious injuries.

Mr McShane’s son was also injured, as well as Gibson, and both vehicles were left damaged.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the crash occurred at around 4.30pm and it was still dark.

He said: “He had just gone past the roundabout at the north end of West Linton and came behind a vehicle driven by a Christopher Clark.

“Mr McShane was travelling into West Linton from the north and was driving a Ford pick-up, which is a large vehicle.

“Henoticed a line of traffic and, all of a sudden, saw the accused pull out of the line of traffic and it must have been the third or fourth vehicle.

“The car went into the lane in which Mr McShane was travelling and he had nowhere to go.

“The impact activated the airbags in the car, and Mr McShane immediately felt pains in his neck.

“He was trapped in the vehicle and was aware of someone saying ‘I am sorry’ and something along the lines of ‘I did not see you’.

“Mr McShane’s son was in the vehicle, but fortunately both were wearing seatbelts.”

Mr McShane’s injuries included a fractured rib, breastbone and spine, and he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Gibson sustained a broken nose in the collision.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said: “My client was overtaking a vehicle, but then the vehicle increased its speed, and my client did not see the other vehicle due to the dip in the road.

“He tried to avoid a collision by driving into the verge, but so did the other vehicle, and they collided.

“He immediately went to the assistance of those in the other vehicle.”

She explained that Gibson was a new driver and six penalty points on his licence would mean it reverting to a provisional one.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said the incident displayed “all the hallmarks of impatience” and said his starting point would be eight penalty points, but he reduced that to six due to Gibson’s guilty plea, as well as imposing a fine of £250.