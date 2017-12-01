Motorist collided with parked cars

A Heiton motorist who collided with three parked cars while more than three times the legal alcohol limit was banned from driving for 14 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court this week.

Steven Jack – groundsman at the Border Union Showground in Kelso – was returning from a night out when the accident happened in the town’s East Bowmont Street on October 21.

The 29-year-old, of Ladyrigg Farm Cottages, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath/alcohol count of 68 microgrammes – the legal limit is 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Jack had been driving a four-wheel drive vehicle and had lost control, colliding with three cars at around 11.50pm. He said he had tried to contact the owners and was traced a short time later.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been at a function at Kelso Rugby Club, but had been set upon by another person who had been ejected from the club for inappropriate behaviour.

He went on: “He had intended to get a taxi, but after the scuffle he just wanted out of there and decided to drive. He had four pints during the course of the day and thought he would be okay, but he has misjudged it.”

The court agreed with Mr Patrick’s recommendation that his client be placed on the drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course which offers a 25 per cent discount on the length of the ban if completed at the offender’s expense.

Jack was also fined £300.