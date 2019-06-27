Motorist cleared of careless driving following accident at Earlston Co-op

A motorist accused of careless driving resulting in a pedestrian being left seriously injured has been cleared at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Fiona McDonald, 49, of Justice Park in Oxton, denied that offence, said to have been committed at the forecourt of the Co-op petrol station in Earlston on September 15.

It was alleged she was driving without due care and attention, causing her car to collide with the rear of another vehicle, resulting in a pedestrian standing between them being seriously injured and both vehicles being damaged.

However, following a trial, defence lawyer Ed Hulme put forward a submission that there was no case to answer, and that was upheld by sheriff Peter Paterson.

McDonald was accordingly found not guilty of the charge against her.