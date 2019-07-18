Motorist baned from road for year for drink-driving on Melrose bypass and A68

A motorist has been banned from the road for driving a van on the Melrose bypass and the A68 while more than double the legal alcohol limit.

Andrew Burrows, 55, of King Street in Alnwick, Northumberland, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on June 10.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told he had a breath-alcohol reading of 52 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, and he was also driving the van without insurance.

The court heard the minibus, with Hawick Boxing Club written on it, was spotted by police officers swerving across the roadway, going into the grass verge on its left and crossing the white lines in the middle.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the minibus was only going at 40mph but police officers were concerned at the manner in which it was being driven.

He added that Burrows “was all over the road” and it was fortunate no other vehicles were coming in the opposite direction.

Mr Fraser said: “When he was stopped, there was a smell of alcohol from his breath and he had no shoes on.”

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said his client had just purchased the vehicle and had intended to stay at a campsite in Galashiels but had then decided to drive home instead.

He added: “He did not think he was over the limit.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson cut his ban from 18 months to 12 months due to his guilty plea and fined Burrows £150 for drink-driving and another £150 for having no insurance.