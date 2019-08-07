Motorist accused of causing 95-year-old’s death by careless driving after crash near Kelso

A motorist has been accused of causing the death of a 95-year-old woman by careless driving.

Douglas Shannon, 30, of Selkirk, appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court in connection with a fatal accident near Kelso last summer.

He is charged with causing the death of great-grandmother Jessie Cunningham, of Kelso, on the A6089 Kelso-to-Gordon road.

The pensioner was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta hit in a three-vehicle collision also involving a Seat Ibiza and Vauxhall Corsa on Monday, July 2.

She sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose, but medics there were unable to save her life.

Shannon made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was granted bail by sheriff Colin Dunipace until his next court appearance.