A woman convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and struggling violently with a former partner has been fined £100 after behaving herself during a deferral of sentence.

Mother-of-three Lena Clarke, 27, had previously pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to committing that offence at Hawick’s Common Haugh on July 22 last year.

Sentence was deferred on Clarke, of Galalaw Road in Hawick, in November for six months.