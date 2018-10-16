Missing Galashiels man found safe

Steven Lumsden, the Galashiels man who had been missing since late on Sunday night, has been found.

Police have confirmed that the 39-year-old was traced safe in the Galashiels area early this morning.

Concerns had been raised as officers believed that Mr Lumsden might have travelled to the Old Tweed Bridge area in a white Audi A3 and conducted search activity near the River Tweed, along with Tweed Valley Search and Rescue.

A police spokesman said: “Thank you to all those who shared our appeals for information.”