Men accused of lager theft from hotel

Two men have been accused of stealing five kegs of lager and various foodstuffs from a Kelso hotel.

Paul McLean, 32, of Ladyrig Farm Cottages, Kelso, and Alexander Nairn, 34, of Main Street, Heiton, deny committing the offence at the Ednam House Hotel on August 28.

McLean also pleaded not guilty to obstructing two police officers at three venues in Kelso by running away from them, then struggling violently with them.

A trial date has been set for March 20 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on February 19.