Melrose 70-year-old admits stalking campaign including leaving knickers and Valentine card on victim’s car

A pensioner has admitted stalking a retirement housing association employee over a three-year period.

Robert Entwistle pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause the woman fear and alarm by sending her numerous unwanted communications via letters and online at Greenlaw and Duns between January 1, 2016, and January 1, 2019.

The 70-year-old, of Priorwood Court in Melrose, had sentence deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until June 10 for background reports.

The court was told the woman he harassed was an Eildon Housing Association employee in charge of the development in Greenlaw he was living in at the time.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Entwistle had been warned by a police officer not to contact the 53-year-old and she had blocked him on her Facebook page.

However, he still persisted in contacting her via a Greenlaw Facebook page they were both members of, and his stalking also included leaving a bag containing knickers, a keyring and a St Valentine’s Day card hanging from the wing mirror of her vehicle.

Defence lawyer Greg McDonnel said his client was a first offender and he no longer had any contact with the woman.