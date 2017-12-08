Man who drove while banned gets another ban

A banned motorist claimed that because he suffers from short-term memory loss he could not recall he had been driving when he was not supposed to be.

Daniel Purvis, 21, had previously denied driving while disqualified and with no insurance in Snedden Park Road, Kelso, on September 10, but at Jedburgh Sheriff Court he changed his plea to guilty.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Purvis was seen driving at 8.30am by someone who thought he was disqualified, and it was later confirmed he was banned from October 2016 to February 2018.

His girlfriend admitted Purvis had been driving the car and he now accepted that, the court heard.

Purvis, of Horsemarket, Kelso, was given a six-month community payback order including 85 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further 12 months.