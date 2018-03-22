Man who died in A68 crash is named by police

The man who died following a collision on the A68 on Monday has been named as Sean Craughwell from Selkirk.

The 54-year-old sustained fatal injuries when his Fiat Panda was involved in a collision with a Kia Sorento between Earlston and the Ravenswood Roundabout on Monday, March 19.

A 40-year-old woman, who was driving the Kia, suffered serious injuries to her arm and hand and was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Craughwell’s family said: “Our family are devastated by Sean’s death and he will be sorely missed.

“We request that our privacy is now respected while we grieve at this very difficult time.”

Inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances surrounding this incident and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Galashiels via 101 and quote incident number 2431 of March 19.