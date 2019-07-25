Man seriously injured in lunchtime incident in Galashiels

A 55-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Galashiels today.

Police officers were called to Scott Street around noon and are now appealing for information.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in the Borders were called to an address in Scott Street, Galashiels around midday on Thursday, July 25, following a report that a man had been seriously injured.

“The 55-year-old has been taken to Borders General Hospital and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time, or who has information which may be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1589 of July, 25.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”