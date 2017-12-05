Man’s death in Galashiels not linked to fentanyl scare

Borders police are treating the death of 33-year-old Galashiels man David Connolly as “unexplained but not suspicious”.

Mr Connolly’s body was discovered in a property in the town’s Winston Place on Friday, December 1.

The death is understood to be drugs-related but not linked to the drugs addicts who were admitted to the Borders General Hospital at the weekend after having taken what was purported to be heroin laced with fentanyl.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders are investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was discovered within an address in the Winston Place area of Galashiels on Friday, December 1.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”