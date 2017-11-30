Man reported in connection with Galashiels housebreakings

A 27-year-old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a series of housebreakings in the Galashiels area.

The incidents occurred during the last week of August and first week of September in the Halliburton and Langlee areas of the town where cash and electrical items were stolen from five houses.

The man will appear in court at a later date.

Community Inspector Tony Hodges said: “The negative impact of having your house broken into cannot be underestimated.

“I would like to thank the local community who assisted our investigation with valuable information.”