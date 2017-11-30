Man jailed after heroin found in caravan

A Galashiels man who was in possession of almost £5000 worth of heroin has been jailed for almost 10 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Samuel Wightman (51), admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

The court heard how police obtained information about heroin being in Galashiels and went to an insecure caravan in the Langlee Road area of the town in June last year. Discovered in a light fitting was 49 grammes of heroin with a street value of £4900.

The caravan owner – who has since died – denied any knowledge of the drugs and it emerged Wightman used the vehicle for storing tools.

Ed Hulme, defending, accepted it was a large quantity of drugs, but claimed it was only a technical breach of the supply charge.

He insisted Wightman had entered into a mutual arrangement with a friend – not the caravan owner – to buy the drugs in bulk to supply each other, saying it made “financial sense” as they both smoked heroin.

Mr Hulme pointed out that his client did not have any drug-related previous convictions.

Wightman, of Glendinning Terrace, had his jail sentence reduced from 12 months to 293 days due to his guilty plea.

Speaking after the sentencing, Community Inspector Tony Hodges, said: “The misuse of drugs and the resulting anti-social behaviour is a matter of concern for our communities.

“This custodial sentence demonstrates how seriously the criminal justice system takes the issue.

“I would encourage members of our community to continue to report those involved in the supply of controlled drugs to police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”