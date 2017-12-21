Man found with 1600 indecent images spared jail

A 59-year-old man has been spared a jail sentence after admitting being in possession of more than 1,600 indecent images of children at his former Borders home.

William Bruce pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to committing that offence at a property in Cardrona between March 2013 and January 2017.

The court heard that 1,608 images and 216 movies were recovered from three devices, most of them falling into the category C section deemed to be the least serious.

When interviewed by police, Bruce, now living in Dunfermline, declined to comment.

Bruce was given a community payback order involving supervision for the next 21 months and controls over use of the internet.

His name was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for 21 months.