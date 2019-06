A Galashiels man has been fined £250 at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting causing a disturbance in a flat on New Year’s Day.

Darren Spence, 31, pleaded guilty to struggling with a man to his injury, shouting and swearing and committing a breach of the peace.

That offence was committed at a property in Gala Park in Galashiels on January 1.

His elder brother Lee Spence, 36, of Kenilworth Avenue in Galashiels, had his not-guilty plea to the same charge accepted by the crown.