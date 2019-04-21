Man fined £225 for possession of cocaine in Hawick

A man found in possession of £300 worth of cocaine has been fined £225 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

That discovery was made by police officers carrying out a search at a house in Howdenbank in Hawick on November 18 last year.

Andrew Clamp, 26, turned up at the property at 1.10am, and he too was searched and found to have on him a bag of white powder which turned out to be 3.2 grammes of cocaine, valued at £300.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said things were chaotic for his client at the time of the offence but he had manged to stay off the drug so far this year.

Clamp, of Weensland Road in Hawick, was told by sheriff Peter Paterson: “Possession of cocaine is not acceptable in society.

“If you continue with this, it will not be dealt with in the same manner next time.”