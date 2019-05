A man has been charged in connection with a 71-year-old woman being robbed in Hawick this week.

The 37-year-old accused was due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court today, May 31.

That appearance follows the pensioner being pushed over and robbed of her handbag in a communal stairwell in a building in Hawick High Street at around 10.50pm on Wednesday.

A witness appeal was issued by police yesterday asking anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 4,353 of May 29.