Man denies spitting in the face of a police officer

A Galashiels accused admitted smashing the windows of a neighbouring house and making threats towards a man before being involved in a six-hour stand-off with police.

Simon Hadden (39), previously pleaded guilty to three offences, but denied a fourth charge of spitting in the face of a police sergeant.

Hadden admitted breaking two windows at a house in Hawthorn Road in September and behaving in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing, and making threats towards John Tunnicliffe.

He also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, was shouting and swearing towards police and others, repeatedly uttering threats towards police and refusing to come out of his house when requested to do so by the police.

Sentence was deferred until the outcome of the trial on the spitting assault charge which will take place on February 13.