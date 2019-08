A 43-year-old man appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of stealing medication and assaulting his disabled sister.

Gurchran Singh – who gave an address in Walsall, West Midlands – pleaded not guilty to the offences said to have happened at a house in Dingleton Road, Melrose, on September 10 last year.

A trial date has been fixed for October 22 with an intermediate hearing on October 7.