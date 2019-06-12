Man charged with serious assault on woman in Kelso

A 35-year-old man has appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of assaulting a woman to her severe injury.

That allegation follows an incident in Kelso on Monday.

Matthew Wotherspoon, of Falkirk, is also charged with malicious damage, theft and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

Bail was refused, and Wotherspoon was remanded in custody by sheriff Kevin Duffy.

He is expected to made a second court appearance at Jedburgh this week.