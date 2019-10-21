Man charged with breaking into Hawick textile shop twice

A 50-year-old man will appear in court today after being arrested and charged in connection with two break-ins at a the Johnstons of Elgin shop on Mansfield Road, Hawick.

The first incident took place around 12.50am on Monday, October 14, and the second around 9.45pm on Wednesday, 16 October, where a number of goods with an approximate collective value of £5,000 were stolen.

The man is due to appear in Selkirk Sheriff Court later today.

Detective Constable Sandy Blacklock, of Galashiels CID, said: “I would like to thank the public for their support during our investigation following the two break-ins at Johnstons of Elgin.

“The shop is steeped in history and the support from the local community has been vital.

“A number of stolen goods have been recovered, but we would urge members of the public to contact police if they are being approached to buy any items illegally.”