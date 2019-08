A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash on the A68 at Leaderfoot yesterday.

The incident happened at 1.15pm, near to the junction with the B6360 (Gattonside) junction.

Emergency services were called to the scene and two people, a man and a woman, were taken to the Borders General Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash, in order to recover the vehicles.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.