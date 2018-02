A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences after his car collided with a house in Ramsay Road, Hawick.

Officers were called to the property yesterday (Wednesday, January 31) after a Ford Focus car left the road and hit the property.

No-one was injured in the collision.

The man has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.