Man banned from Galashiels Tesco until outcome of his trial

A Galashiels man has been banned from a local superstore until the outcome of his trial.

David Scougall is accused of repeatedly punching and kicking a Tesco employee to his injury on April 13 as well as struggling violently with staff and acting in an aggressive manner.

He is also charged with struggling with police officers at the Tesco store in Paton Street.

Scougall, 20, pleaded not guilty and also denied a fourth charge of sending an offensive message to Philip McMillan from his home in Langlee Drive on April 20 in which he threatened to slash his face.

A trial date was fixed for August 15 with an intermediate hearing on July 29.

Scougall was granted bail with the special condition not to enter Tesco or the surrounding car parks.