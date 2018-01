A man only recently released from prison has been jailed again.

Being sentenced at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, he will return to jail for eight months after getting involved in a domestic bust-up over the festive period.

Alexander Wood, 42, previously of Castlegate, Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to four charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, vandalism and culpable and reckless conduct.

He was also given a further 44 days in prison from his previous unexpired sentence.