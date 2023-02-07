A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 11-year-old Kaitlyn Easson, who was found safe and well last night.

Yesterday, Police Chief Superintendent made a renewed plea for anyone with information to get in touch, as the youngster had been missing for 24 hours at that point.

Galashiels residents joined in the search for Kaitlyn, both physically and by posting many social media posts, and all involved, not least Kaitlyn’s family, breathed a sigh of relief when the news came late last night that she had been traced.

It came after a massive police operation, with help from local mountain rescue teams, the Fire and Rescue Service and Water Rescue teams.

A police spokesperson said: “A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who was reported missing on Sunday, 5 February, 2023.

“The girl was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday, February 6.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The Southern understands Kaitlyn was traced to a home in nearby Gattonside, with the street being taped off this morning and a continued police presence in the vicinity.