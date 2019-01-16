Man arrested after Selkirk cannabis farm worth almost £500k is raided by police

A cannabis culativation worth most £500,000 has been discovered in Selkirk after a raid by police yesterday.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the discovery of the large cultivation in Curror Street yesterday.

Officers in bio-hazard suits spent most of the afternoon removing plants from the property in Curror Street, which once housed the former Ali Baba store and have now confirmed that they recovered a cannabis cultivation with an approximate value of £489,000.

The man is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court today.

Chief Inspector Stuart Reid, area commander for the Borders, said: “This was a large-scale recovery which has resulted in a major cultivation being taken out of circulation.

“The supply and misuse of drugs devastates lives and has an adverse impact on our whole society.

“Tackling the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a top priority for Police Scotland and the disruption of all drug related activity is of the utmost importance to us.

“We continue to work to hold those who supply drugs in our community to account and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information about drug supply and misuse is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.