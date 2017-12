A 59-year-old man has been accused of failing to protect an owl in his care from suffering.

Alan Wilson, of Henlaw Cottages, Longformacus, is charged under the 2006 Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act.

The offence is alleged to have been committed at his home on June 5.

He pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has been fixed for Thursday, February 22, at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on Monday, January 22.