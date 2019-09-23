Man accused of culpable homicide following death of 55-year-old in Borders

A man has been charged following the death of a 55-year-old in a Borders town at the weekend.

Raymond Shand made a private court appearance today, September 23, in relation to the man’s death in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Shand, 39, of Aberdeen is facing a charge of culpable homicide following an incident in Castle Street in Duns at around 1.40am.

He made no plea to that allegation during a private hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court, and the case was continued for further examination.

Shand was granted bail by sheriff Peter Anderson in the meantime subject to various special conditions.