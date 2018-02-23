Man accused of committing fraud at Hawick garage

A 33-year-old man will stand trial next month accused of two fraud offences in Hawick.

James Harding, formerly of Selkirk but now living in Lowestoft in Suffolk, is alleged to have pretended to the owner of Armstrong’s Garage in Mansfield Road, Hawick, that he had permission to have four tyres, other parts and labour costs invoiced to the account of the Hoscote Estate and obtained goods and services by fraud on August 1.

Harding is also charged with the theft of a fridge, cement mixer, two firearms cabinets and an extension hose from the estate, near Hawick, on September 29.

He is facing a third charge of obtaining goods to the value of £107 by fraud at a shop in Sandbed, Hawick, on December 24, using a cheque he knew would not be honoured.

Harding pleaded not guilty to all three charges, and a trial date was set for March 23 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.