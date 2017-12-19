Man, 29, charged with drink driving

A 29-year-old man has been charged with drink/driving after a one-car collision near Kelso early this morning.

The collision happened at around 1.10am and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police have reminded drivers of the risks involved in taking alcohol and getting behind the wheel, and that they have a heightened presence on Borders roads over the festive period.

Inspector Bryan Burns of Melrose police station said: “As part of Operation Jingle, officers continue to monitor all main arterial routes to identify anyone driving while under the influence.

“Motorists are reminded not to risk getting behind the wheel if they have consumed alcohol.”