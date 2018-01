A 23-year-old man has appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court charged with being in possession of class A drugs.

Peter Sell denies having cocaine and ecstasy in East Port, Melrose, on April 8.

A trial date has been fixed for February 13, with an intermediate hearing on January 15.

A warrant had been previously granted for his arrest after Sell, of Buccleuch Street, Glasgow, failed to attend a hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court.