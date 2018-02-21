Man (20) admits assault in Jedburgh takeaway

A man has been placed on a home night-time curfew for an assault in a Chinese takeaway in Jedburgh.

Declan MacFarlane, 20, formerly of Forthill Terrace, Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to punching a 30-year-old man to the head, to his severe injury, at the Golden River Chinese takeaway on October 14.

He also admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Howdenburn Drive, Jedburgh.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court the victim of the assault suffered cuts to the inside and outside of his lip requiring three stitches, and one of his teeth was knocked out.

He said MacFarlane had been involved in an incident near Howdenburn Primary School at around 10.30pm and was shouting and swearing and had to be dragged away by one of his friends.

Mr Fraser said: “About an hour later, he was in the Golden River Chinese takeaway and it was noticed by a number of people that he had been drinking and his attitude was cheeky. He sat on a bench away from the counter but then got involved with another customer, calling him a ginger c***.

“People tried to calm him down, but he jumped up and punched the complainer to the face.

“He was a 30-year-old male, who suffered a cut lip and a tooth knocked out. He had three stitches in the cut.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said MacFarlane claimed the victim had been winding him up in the takeaway.

He said: “Unfortunately, he snapped and lashed out.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a six-month restriction-of-liberty order between 9pm and 6am as an alternative to custody and ordered him to pay his victim £150 compensation.