Learner driver crashed into two houses and police car in Hawick after boozing then taking car without consent

A learner driver under the influence of alcohol crashed into two houses and a police car after taking a car without permission.

Louise Boughen appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving in Hawick’s Teviot Court and Teviot Road on Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old admitted failing to stop when required to by police officers and colliding with two houses, a lamp-post and a police car.

She admitted driving at excessive speed with no regard to road layout or conditions, loudly revving a car’s engine and driving under the influence of alcohol too.

Boughen also pleaded guilty to charges of driving away a car without its owner’s consent, not displaying L-plates, not being insured and failing to give two samples of breath at Hawick police station.

Sentence was deferred until October 21 for the production of background reports.

Boughen, of Roxburghe Drive in Hawick, was released on bail until then but banned from driving in the interim.