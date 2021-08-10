Lauder man banned from the road

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Scott Threadgall, 52, of East High Street, pleaded guilty to being under the influence of alcohol on the A697 at Thirlestane Farm Cottage on July 19.

Depute fiscal Alison Atkins said at 10.45am, a wintess was driving along the road when he noticed a vehicle in front of him swerving across to the opposite carriageway with the speed of the car changing all the time.

She explained the vehicle turned into Thirlestane Farm Cottage and the accused parked across the bottom of the driveway with the engine running while he sat in the driving seat.

At that point another wintess was trying to get out of the driveway and approached the car and formed the opinion Threadgall was either intoxicated or unwell by having a stroke, and took the keys and phoned the police.

Threadgall failed a roadside breath test.

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said his client had made a "gross error of judgement" by driving.

He had been socialising with friends the previous day and continued drinking with his wife into the following morning.

Sheriff Peter Paterson reduced the fine from £450 to £300 due to the guilty plea and similarly discounted the length of disqualification from 18 months to 12 months, which can be discounted by 25% on completion of the drink drive rehabilitation scheme.