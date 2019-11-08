Lauder 35-year-old banned from road for year for drink-driving

The Lauderdale Hotel in Lauder.

David Stirling, 35, pleaded guilty to driving on the Galashiels-to-Lauder road at Threepwood with a breath-alcohol count of 42 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on September 26.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Stirling’s offence came to light after two women driving along the road came across his vehicle on its roof with its hazard lights on.

He said: “The vehicle had gone down a banking. The accused appeared in the middle of the road. He said it was his car.

“When the ladies said they would call the police, he said ‘don’t call the police’ and then became agitated and ran off down the road.

“His pupils appeared heavily dilated, and the police were called.

“This had happened at about 8pm, and at about 9.20pm the accused was seen in the Lauderdale Hotel, where he ordered a bottle of cider.

“The barman noticed he was bleeding from one of his hands.

“He asked for a plastic cup to put the cider in and went back to his home address, where the police were waiting.”

Stirling, of Scott Road in Lauder, told the court he’d had several drinks but had then gone out for a meal in Galashiels involving no drink.

He noticed he had left his phone at home and felt he had waited long enough and was able to drive by then, he said, but later admitted: “I went too early.”