Langlee search ends in arrest of 52-year-old

Police and ambulance personnel wearing head-to-toe protective clothing swooped on a property in Hawthorn Road in Galashiels on Monday evening.

The precautions were taken following a warning by NHS Borders and the police the previous day in relation to a number of people being admitted to Borders General Hospital with symptoms of taking heroin laced with dangerous synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

As a result of the search, a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The man, John Tunnicliffe, appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, accused of dealing in heroin.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis abd breaching a bail order.

Tunnicliffe made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre refused a motion for bail and Tunnicliffe was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear in court again next Wednesday.

The police will be undertaking further search activity and engagement with the public across Galashiels over the coming days and while there is no information to suggest any immediate risk to the public, officers will be, on occasion utilising protective clothing during this activity.

Chief Inspector Andy McLean, Local Area Commander for the Scottish Borders said: “We recognise the impact that drugs can have on our communities, both in terms of the criminal aspect, but also the health implications drugs can have on people.

“As such we take a zero-tolerance approach to drug offences and will actively target those involved in the production and distribution of harmful substances within the Scottish Borders.

“If you wish to report any concerns relating to drugs in your area then please contact us via 101.”