Knifeman put behind bars

A 24-year-old man has been jailed for over 13 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for running amok in Innerleithen with a knife.

Dean O’Donnell pleaded guilty on indictment to chasing members of the public with a knife and uttering threats of violence in Waverley Road, Innerleithen, on October 1 in 2015.

He also admitted repeatedly lunging at two men with the knife and attempting to strike them, as well as assaulting a woman by pushing her to the ground to her injury.

O’Donnell, of McNeil Terrace, Loanhead, Midlothian, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife too.

The court was told he threatened to murder the woman and also told one man that he would cut him in half.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed jail sentences totalling 404 days backdated to December.