Kirk Yetholm 40-year-old admonished for causing £5,000 worth of damage to car

A man has been admonished at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for causing £5,000 worth of damage to a motor vehicle.

Paul Douglas, 40, had previously pleaded guilty to smashing three of the car’s windows while it was parked in his home village of Kirk Yetholm on August 31.

The court heard that after carrying out that damage Douglas waited for the police to arrive.

He said he vandalised the car because he claimed its owner, previously sentenced to 15 years in jail for offences against his wife, was intimidating his family.

Douglas was of good behaviour during a six-month period of deferred sentence, the court heard.