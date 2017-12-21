Kelso woman’s road ban after admitting drink driving charge

A woman has been banned from driving for 13 months after admitting getting behind the wheel while more than double the legal alcohol limit.

Dawn Williams, 34, lost control of her vehicle and it ended up on its roof in a field on the B6352 road between Kelso and Town Yetholm on July 28.

She was initially charged with driving with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath, the legal limit being 22, but it was accepted that she had drunk more alcohol after the accident, so she admitted driving with a breath-alcohol count of 50.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that the incident happened at around 7.30pm, and while it was accepted she had drunk more alcohol on her return to her home in Kelso, she was clearly over the limit at the time of the accident.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had been involved in an argument with her partner of 11 years and had driven off.

He added that losing her licence would be a major inconvenience.

As well as being given a 13-month disqualification, Williams was fined £250.