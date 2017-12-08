Kelso woman’s date mix-up

A woman’s claim that she was unable to turn up at Selkirk Sheriff Court because she was in police custody in Newcastle at the time has been rejected by the court.

Donna Baxter was remanded in custody over the course of the weekend so that her story could be checked out.

However, it emerged the 44-year-old was released from police custody the night before the scheduled appearance, so she should have been in court.

Baxter, of Maxmill Park, Kelso, pleaded guilty to failing to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, November 7, for trial.

Depute fiscal Marie-Claire Shaffey said investigations revealed that Baxter was released from custody at about 9.15pm on November 6 and should have been in court the following day.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been heavily intoxicated and slightly disorientated and insisted there had been a genuine mix-up of dates.

Sentence was deferred until the outcome of Baxter’s trial on Monday, December 18, for allegedly stealing a television set from a house in Talisman Avenue, Galashiels, in September last year.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre granted her bail on condition that she does not drink alcohol, and he also imposed a home curfew keeping her indoors between 6pm and 6am daily.