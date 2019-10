A woman involved in a dispute with neighbours has been ordered to carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work.

Jade McCann, 33, was found guilty after a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court of assaulting two women and entering a neighbour’s house in Inchmyre in Kelso uninvited and placing its occupier in a state of fear and alarm.

She was also found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing and repeatedly kicking a door on June 3.