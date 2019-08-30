Kelso woman fined £300 for assault and racist abuse

A woman has been found guilty after trial of assault and making racially offensive comments.

Lucinda Cosker, 41, had denied committing those offences at Inchmyre in Kelso on February 28, but she was found guilty of both following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Cosker, of Orchard Park in Kelso, was fined £200 for assaulting a woman by striking her head, pulling her hair and kicking her repeatedly to the body.

She was fined a further £100 for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing and making racially abusive comments.