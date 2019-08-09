Kelso woman convicted of two assaults

Background reports have been ordered on a woman found guilty of carrying out two assaults.

Jade McCann, 33, had denied committing those offences near her Inchmyre home in Kelso on June 3, but she was found guilty following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

She was also found guilty of two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sentence was deferred on McCann until Monday, August 19, for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of -liberty order assessment.