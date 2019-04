A woman has been admonished for assaulting her estranged husband and his new partner at the Border Ice Rink car park in Kelso’s Golf Course Road.

Alison Hardie, 43, of Berrymoss Court in Kelso, was also convicted of a third charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive behaviour on July 29 last year.

She was admonished after being of good behaviour during a period of deferred sentence.