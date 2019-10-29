Kelso toilets targeted by would-be thieves

A failed attempt has been made to steal money from one of the Borders’ fee-charging public conveniences.

The toilet block targeted was the one in Shedden Park in Kelso.

An attempt was made to break into the coin-operated system on the door of the public toilets, but the would-be thieves gave up and went away empty-handed.

It is not known when that theft bid was carried out other than that it was between Tuesday, October 1, and Tuesday, October 15.

Potential witnesses are asked to call Kelso police station, in Coal Market, on 101, quoting incident number 0958 of October 15.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org