Kelso rapist admits repeated sex attacks on girl from age of eight to 13

A law student reported a rapist to police after lectures she attended about sexual assault triggered memories about her own ordeal as a child, a court heard today, July 17.

Jay Graham, 25, was questioned by police about his crimes after the woman confided in her parents about what he’d done to her.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was preyed on by Graham between July 2006 and July 2011.

She was aged just eight when Graham, 13 at the time, started attacking her, repeatedly raping and sexually assaulted her.

Judge Lord Iain Armstrong was told that Graham was found out after the woman won a place at university to study law.

Prosecutor Angela Gray told the court: “The complainer attained a place at university to study law. Some of the classes that she was enrolled in, about evidence and sexual assault, brought back the memories of what happened to her as a child.

“The complainer was still living at home with her parents. Her behaviour changed, which was noticed by her parents, who were suspicious that something was wrong and confronted her about that.

“The complainer eventually broke down in tears on November 20, 2018, and told her parents about what had happened.”

Graham, of Kelso, pleaded guilty to two charges of rape and one of sexual assault.

The court heard that he had sexually assaulted the girl at various locations in the Borders.

Ms Gray also told the court that after the girl made her admission, Graham was arrested by detectives on December 11, 2018, and admitted his crimes to officers.

She added: “After taking time to consider what she wanted to do, on November 22, 2018, the complainer reported the matter to the police.

“The accused was arrested on December 11, 2018. The accused was interviewed by the police and accepted the complainer’s account of what had happened.

“The accused’s position was that at the time of the incidents, he was not aware that his actions would be classed as rape.

“The accused stated that he felt disgusted and wished he could go back and stop himself from doing anything.”

The court heard that Graham had been diagnosed with type-one diabetes and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Defence advocate John Scullion told Lord Armstrong that his client wanted to accept responsibility for his wrongdoing.

Mr Scullion added: “He feels great shame about his behaviour.”

Lord Armstrong deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on Graham’s background and character.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on August 27, 2019.