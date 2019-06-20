Kelso men fined for town centre disturbance

Two Kelso men involved in a town centre disturbance have been fined a total of £1,000 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Twenty-year-old Iain Gay of Oakfield Court was shouting and swearing, threatening police officers and struggling with them at the Square and Mill Wynd in Kelso on December 16.

Ashton Robertson, who is also 20, of Grovehill, was shouting and swearing and struggling and fighting with another.

Both males admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour and were each fined £500.

A third accused, 23-year-old Kristopher MacLeod of Gorse Lane, Galashiels, had his not guilty plea to struggling violently with police officers accepted by the crown.

